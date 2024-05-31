ICYMI in Mets Land: Team responds after meeting; Francisco Alvarez's powerful rehab performance
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
After initiating a team meeting following Wednesday's loss, Francisco Lindor went 4-for-4 to help the Mets come back to beat the ArizonaDiamondbacks, 3-2
Speaking after the game, Christian Scott discussed Lindor's decision to call the meeting, saying "it's what great leaders do"
Scott allowed two runs across five innings of work, finishing strong in another impressive outing
J.D. Martinez, whose solo homer was the difference on Thursday, talked about the "healthy" players-only meeting
Pete Alonso pinch-hit late on Thursday and doubled, showing no ill-effects after leaving Wednesday's game after being hit in the hand by a pitch
Francisco Alvarez started his rehab assignment with a bang, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance before smoking an opposite-field, three-run homer his second time up
Carlos Mendoza discussed the decision to DFA Jorge Lopez following the reliever's on-field outburst and lack of remorse