ICYMI in Mets Land: Surgery for Francisco Alvarez; Starling Marte powers another win

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...

The good news: Starling Marte drove in four runs as the Mets came away with another win against the Dodgers

The bad news: Rising star Francisco Alvarez will need surgery on his torn UCL in his thumb, which could keep him out for 6-8 weeks

Carlos Mendoza used Edwin Diaz against the heart of the Dodgers lineup in the eighth, allowing Reed Garrett to pick up his first career save in the ninth