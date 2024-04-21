ICYMI in Mets Land: Surgery for Francisco Alvarez; Starling Marte powers another win
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
The good news: Starling Marte drove in four runs as the Mets came away with another win against the Dodgers
The bad news: Rising star Francisco Alvarez will need surgery on his torn UCL in his thumb, which could keep him out for 6-8 weeks
Carlos Mendoza used Edwin Diaz against the heart of the Dodgers lineup in the eighth, allowing Reed Garrett to pick up his first career save in the ninth
Also of note for the Mets, Brett Baty returned to game action after missing a few games with hamstring tightness, and Tomas Nido is back with the big club