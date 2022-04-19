ICYMI in Mets Land: Starting rotation makes history; prospect buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a Tuesday doubleheader
Here are five things to watch during the Mets' four-game series with the Giants
The Mets mapped out a plan for Taijuan Walker as he nears a return
The Mets' rotation is off to the best start of any team in the last 109 years
Which Mets prospects can fans look forward to seeing in the majors this season?