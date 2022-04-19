ICYMI in Mets Land: Starting rotation makes history; prospect buzz

Associated Press

Tuesday's schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but did away with the shortened games for this season. There were 31 scheduled doubleheaders on the calendar when the lockout-delayed season began, but these first two twinbills were added because of weather.