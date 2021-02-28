ICYMI in Mets Land: Starters named for first spring games, Carlos Carrasco wants to toss 200 innings and more

Jordan Yamamoto

The Mets are one day away from their first spring training game against the Miami Marlins, followed by their home opener in Port St. Lucie against the Astros on Tuesday.



Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it.



Luis Rojas named the starting pitchers for the first two games of the spring. >> Read More

Carlos Carrasco discussed how healthy he is entering Mets camp, and believes he can go the distance this season -- 200 innings sounds good? >> Read More

First-round pick a year ago, Pete Crow-Armstrong, was "soaking it in" while at Mets camp thus far. He has been getting some good advice from veterans, too. >> Read More

Andy Martino and Doug Williams talk Aaron Loup during the Shea Anything Podcast, breaking down what New York can expect from the lefty out of the 'pen this season. >> Read More

Who will have the better bounce-back season: Pete Alonso or Gleyber Torres? The SportsNite crew broke it down in What Are The Odds. >> Read More