ICYMI in Mets Land: Spring training is underway, free agency updates
Players reported to Port St. Lucie yesterday, just hours after MLB ended their lockout.
Now that baseball is back, here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Since the trade and free agency markets were frozen, the Mets are now back on the phones, "actively working" the trade market
The Mets are in on LHP Yusei Kikuchi, but other teams are pursuing him more strongly
We have some bold predictions for what the Mets could do with their roster before Opening Day
We also have 5 decisions the Mets need to make, now that the lockout is over
Here's how the increased CBT could affect how Steve Cohen operates the remainder of the offseason
Speaking of Scherzer, take a peek at his first time throwing as a Met
Scherzer and Buck Showalter were among some of the early arrivals to camp yesterday morning
Here's a look at the Mets' revised spring training schedule