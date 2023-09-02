ICYMI in Mets Land: Ronny Mauricio, Kodai Senga shine in series-opening win over Mariners

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) embrace to celebrate the victory against the Seattle Mariners after the game at Citi Field / Gregory Fisher - USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened Friday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

- Kodai Senga struck out a season-high 12 batters as the Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in the series opener

- Ronny Mauricio had a big-league debut he'll never forget, going 2-for-3 with a pair of hits.

- Joe DeMayo provided a deep dive on the top prospect and what we can expect from him at the big-league level



- Brett Baty discussed his renewed confidence as he makes his return to the majors

- Top prospects Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jeremiah Jackson were in action last night with Double-A Binghamton

