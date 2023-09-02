ICYMI in Mets Land: Ronny Mauricio, Kodai Senga shine in series-opening win over Mariners
Here's what happened Friday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
- Kodai Senga struck out a season-high 12 batters as the Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in the series opener
- Ronny Mauricio had a big-league debut he'll never forget, going 2-for-3 with a pair of hits.
- Joe DeMayo provided a deep dive on the top prospect and what we can expect from him at the big-league level
- Brett Baty discussed his renewed confidence as he makes his return to the majors
- Top prospects Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jeremiah Jackson were in action last night with Double-A Binghamton