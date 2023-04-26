ICYMI in Mets Land: Ronny Mauricio buzz; Justin Verlander has a return date
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets were listless in a 5-0 loss to the Nationals at Citi Field that featured poor pitching, sloppy defense, and lots of non-competitive at-bats by New York
Ronny Mauricio is learning second base, so what does the future hold for the intriguing prospect?
Justin Verlander discussed his injury and impending return, which is expected to come after this Friday's rehab start
Former Angels manager Joe Maddon believes Shohei Ohtani is open to leaving the West Coast when he hits free agency
Scouts and former players spoke with SNY contributor John Harper about Francisco Alvarez's start to the season
On The Mets Pod, Max Scherzer gets stuck and Mauricio gets moving