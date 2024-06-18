ICYMI in Mets Land: Romp over Rangers; Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer talk time in New York
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
The Mets steamrolled the Rangers, 14-2, as they pounded out a season-high 22 hits
New York's offense is now producing what was "envisioned" before the season
After the game, Brandon Nimmo discussed his and the team's hot run at the plate
Francisco Lindor is really damn good (again), whether you like it or not
As his rehab from Tommy John surgery continues, Jacob deGrom said he's "forever thankful" for the Mets organization
Max Scherzer talked last year's trade from the Mets to the Rangers
J.D. Martinez was named the National League Player of the Week
Here's how Grimace's first pitch has Mets fans smiling