ICYMI in Mets Land: Robinson Cano fallout; Trevor May MRI coming

Associated Press

Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. Michael Hill, baseball's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced the discipline about 20 minutes before the first pitch of New York's 5-2 loss to World Series champion Atlanta at Citi Field — the initial meeting this season between the NL East rivals.