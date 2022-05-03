ICYMI in Mets Land: Robinson Cano fallout; Trevor May MRI coming
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Before Monday's game, the Mets DFA'd Robinson Cano as they trimmed the active roster from 28 to 26
The Mets cutting Cano sent the right message, and was the latest example that they're not messing around
Mets GM Billy Eppler explained why the Mets decided to DFA Cano
The Mets couldn't muster much offense and the Braves saw mostly everything fall in as New York lost, 5-2, on Monday night
After the game, Trevor May -- who wasn't feeling 100 percent during his stint -- said he will get an MRI on his arm
Buck Showalter served a one-game suspension on Monday after the league determined that reliever Yoan Lopez (who was suspended three games) intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber on Sunday night