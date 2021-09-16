ICYMI in Mets Land: Playoff hopes fading; Javier Baez talks future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Javier Baez throws bat after home run vs. Marlins
Javier Baez throws bat after home run vs. Marlins

The New York Mets were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday as New York's fading playoff hopes took a massive hit.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories