ICYMI in Mets Land: Playoff hopes fading; Javier Baez talks future

Former new York Mets GM Omar Minaya predicts that Javier Baez would garner a contract north of $150 million for five to seven years if he were to re-sign with the Mets in the offseason. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino and Sarah Langs react to Minaya's prediction and believe that Baez will get that type of money but it probably won't be with the Mets since they are about to start their long-term deal with Francisco Lindor.