ICYMI in Mets Land: Pitching search continues, Kevin Pillar fallout, and more
As the Mets continue trickling in to Spring Training in Florida, James McCann spoke on Tuesday about the relationship he plans to build with Jacob deGrom.
Meanwhile, the Mets circled back on free agent pitchers with the rotation still in need of an upgrade.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
With the offseason nearly over, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets are reaching back out to free agent pitchers >> Read more
Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil appeared on the MLB Network's top 100 players list >> Read more
McCann is ready to get to work with deGrom >> Read more
Here are the ripple effects of what the Kevin Pillar signing should mean for the Mets >> Read more
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discussed whether the Mets have another big move in them >> Listen here