ICYMI in Mets Land: Pitching help on the way for New York
The Mets return to Citi Field after their East Coast road trip to play the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. on Monday.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
The Mets couldn't get anything going offensively against the Miami Marlins in the series finale, falling to their divisional foe, 5-1.
Jordan Yamamoto had to leave his start early with right shoulder soreness, the team announced.
Pitching help appears to be on the way, as Jacob deGrom is on track to return to the rotation on Tuesday.
SNY contributor John Harper spoke to Buck Showalter and others about why Corey Kluber's no-hitter is just another example of MLB losing its entertainment value despite its excellence.