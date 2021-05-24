ICYMI in Mets Land: Pitching help on the way for New York

Scott Thompson
Jacob deGrom home whites tight shot side angle
The Mets return to Citi Field after their East Coast road trip to play the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. on Monday.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories

  • Mets' top prospect Francisco Alvarez promoted to High-A Brooklyn: reports

    SNY contributor Joe DeMayo and Mike Mayer both are reporting that Francisco Alvarez will be promoted to High-A Brooklyn.

  • Raiders LG Richie Incognito named top-20 guard heading into 2021

  • WFAN's 'Carton & Roberts' simulcast on SNY begins today at 4:00 p.m.

    “Carton & Roberts” will make its SNY television debut today. The exclusive simulcast of WFAN’s top-rated afternoon show will be live on SNY, Monday through Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

  • Capitals lose in first round for third-straight year and offseason questions loom

    Early Stanley Cup playoff exit vs. Bruins hard to view as anything other than another missed opportunity for Washington.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • Lakers pass first postseason test thanks to LeBron's heroics

    They survived the night, probably because the Golden State Warriors ran out of talent more than the Lakers exerted sheer will. It felt more like an NCAA Tournament game than the first of a long playoff series.

  • Athletics-Olympic champion Taylor to miss Tokyo Games after Achilles injury

    The American, who won gold at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, was injured during a meeting in Ostrava in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Asked if he thought Taylor would be back this year, Reider said: "I don’t think so." "Wishing back-to-back Olympic champion and four-time World champion @Taylored2jump a speed recovery," the USATF said on Twitter.

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Golf-Two months after surgery, Koepka in contention at PGA Championship again

    Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka overcame a woeful start to complete a stellar first round at the PGA Championship just two months after knee surgery, carding a three-under-par 69 to finish tied second on Thursday. Beginning from the back nine, the 31-year-old landed his first shot in the waste bunker en route to a double-bogey on the par-four 10th. "Six birdies in any round is pretty good but if I drive in the fairway, I give myself a lot of opportunities," said Koepka.

  • Anderson Silva: UFC ‘completely terrible’ for blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing

    Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.

  • Grizzlies end Spurs' season, advance to face Warriors

    The young Memphis Grizzlies finally have a play-in victory to their credit, yet they're nowhere near satisfied. Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game. “It feels good, but I mean we’re not in the playoffs yet," Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said.

  • NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

    Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • Paul George with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Paul George (LA Clippers) with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/22/2021

  • Carmelo Anthony with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/22/2021