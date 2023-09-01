ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso's future, what front office changes mean and updates on top prospects

Jul 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. The home run was his second of the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened Thursday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

- The Mets begin a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners Friday at 7:10 p.m., and SNY has a series preview with five things to watch.

- Pete Alonso trade rumors have swirled in the past few weeks, but SNY's Andy Martino reported that New York "does not plan to actively shop" him.

- SNY's Baseball Night in New York followed up on Martino's reporting, discussing whether or not an extension is possible before the Alonso contract expires.

- What does the Mets' front office changes mean for the organization's future? Martino explained Wednesday's "significant" moves.

- On SNY's Mets Off Day Live, Terry Collins and John Harper broke down New York from top to bottom -- including Buck Showalter, Alonso and Ronny Mauricio.

- Here's more on Mauricio via Collins and Harper, who took a closer look at what the top prospect brings the Mets.

- What is the plan for Mauricio? Baseball Night in New York examined the next steps.

- Carlos Carrasco cleared waivers and remains a member of the Mets.

- Also on the Mets' roster front, New York is reportedly recalling Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse.

- Speaking of Mets in the minor leagues, top prospect Kevin Parada's game-winning RBI for Double-A Binghamton headlined the highlights from the farm. Jeremiah Jackson and Drew Gilbert also stood out.