ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso powers New York to series win

Here's what happened Sunday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Pete Alonso hit two homers to help the Amazins' clinch a series win over the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field, capping off an exciting 4-5 homestand.

Manager Buck Showalter called his first baseman "special" after his performance gave him 41 home runs and 100 RBI on the season as Alonso and the Mets continue try and work out a contract extension.

Ronny Mauricio shared his thoughts on a "great" weekend debut, one in which he went 5-for-11 after getting the big league promotion Friday night.