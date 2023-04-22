ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso hits MLB-leading 10th homer, Ronny Mauricio moves to second
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Out from the cold, Joey Lucchesi made his first start in 672 days and blanked the San Francisco Giants over seven innings and struck out nine in the Mets' 7-0 win Friday
Lucchesi spoke about the "best" start of his career and how special it was to do it in front of his friends and family
In support of the lefty's great start, Pete Alonso socked his 10th home run of the season, tops in all of baseball
On Baseball Night in New York, they debated if Alonso is already a definite MVP candidate
Starling Marte missed his second-straight game with neck stiffness, but Buck Showalter is hopeful Marte can start Saturday
GM Billy Eppler explained to SNY's Steve Gelbs the timing of the decision to give prospect Ronny Mauricio time at second base ahead of a potential promotion
Down at Triple-A Syracuse, Mauricio and Mark Vientos had quiet nights at the plate, but made some key defensive plays
And our Danny Abriano made the case for Brett Baty to get more at-bats against left-handed pitching