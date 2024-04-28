ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso blasts No. 200, Cardinals spoil City Connect debut
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
The Cardinals got to Adrian Houser early, and the Mets couldn't dig out of the hole in a 7-4 loss
Saturday's game featured the debut of the Mets' City Connect uniforms, which the team will wear for all Saturday home games this season
Pete Alonso crushed home run No. 200 in a Mets uniform, becoming just the fourth player in team history to reach that milestone
The Mets made a handful of roster moves, including placing Drew Smith on the IL and Starling Marte on the bereavement list
Tylor Megill was dominant in his first rehab start with Single-A Brooklyn, striking out all six batters he faced