ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and others react to J.D. Martinez signing
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and others reacted to the news of J.D. Martinez landing with the Mets on a one-year deal
Martinez arrived in Port St. Lucie on Friday but he's expected to begin the season in the minors to accumulate at-bats before joining the squad
Mark Vientos, who homered during Friday's spring training game, will likely begin the year as the Mets' regular DH with Martinez still building up
The former top prospect reacted to the Martinez news, which will likely lead to a decreased role for him this season
Vientos certainly deserved an opportunity, but signing Martinez was something the Mets had to do to be taken seriously as legitimate contenders
SNY's countdown of the Top 10 most impactful players for the 2024 MLB season continued with numbers seven and eight.