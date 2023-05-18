ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso and the kids deliver in thrilling win over Rays

John Flanigan
·1 min read
New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday in case you missed it...


- The Mets came from behind three different times to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on Wednesday night.

- The kids put their power on full display as Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez hit clutch game-tying homers, and Pete Alonso capped it off with a walk-off homer in the 10th.

- Vientos who was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday, discussed his promotion prior to the game.

- On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo make the case for Vientos to be the full-time designated hitter for the Mets moving forward.

- With Vientos promoted, SNY Insider Andy Martino says the Mets’ focus this week will turn to Gary Sanchez, who can opt out of his minor league deal on Friday.

Down in Triple-A, Dylan Bundy was ejected for using a sticky substance and Ronny Mauricio stayed hot at the plate with two more hits.