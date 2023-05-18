ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso and the kids deliver in thrilling win over Rays

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday in case you missed it...



- The Mets came from behind three different times to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on Wednesday night.

- The kids put their power on full display as Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez hit clutch game-tying homers, and Pete Alonso capped it off with a walk-off homer in the 10th.

- Vientos who was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday, discussed his promotion prior to the game.

- On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo make the case for Vientos to be the full-time designated hitter for the Mets moving forward.

- With Vientos promoted, SNY Insider Andy Martino says the Mets’ focus this week will turn to Gary Sanchez, who can opt out of his minor league deal on Friday.

- Down in Triple-A, Dylan Bundy was ejected for using a sticky substance and Ronny Mauricio stayed hot at the plate with two more hits.

