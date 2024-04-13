ICYMI in Mets Land: Offense stays hot in win over Royals, Francisco Lindor receives standing ovation

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

After putting together a strong road trip, the Mets returned home Friday night and took down the red-hot Kansas City Royals in the series opener

Brett Baty stayed hot at the plate with two more hits to go along with a pair of RBI

Right-hander Luis Severino was on the mound and he put together his third consecutive strong outing to begin the year

Francisco Lindor reached base twice with an opposite-field single and a walk after receiving an ovation from fans as he stepped to the plate for his first AB

Andy Martino broke down the impact that ovation, as well as the boos, means to NY athletes

Down in the minors, Luisangel Acuna and Mark Vientos drove in three runs to help Syracuse win their third consecutive game

The Baseball Night in New York crew discussed if Syracuse right-hander and Mets top pitching prospect Christian Scott will make an impact in the majors this season