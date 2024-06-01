ICYMI in Mets Land: Offense breaks out for second straight win following flurry of roster moves
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets' offense broke out as they defeated the Diamondbacks for their second consecutive win
Postgame, Brandon Nimmo discussed how the vibes around the clubhouse have changed after their players-only meeting
New York made a flurry of roster moves, including DFA'ing Omar Narvaez and acquiring Luis Torrens in a trade with the Yankees
Christian Scott and Brett Baty were optioned to Triple-A with Jose Iglesias and Dedniel Nunez being called up
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained the team's difficult decision to send down the two youngsters
Mark Vientos, who had three hits on Friday, is embracing the opportunity as the Mets' everyday third baseman
While the team is keeping a 'close eye' on top prospect Luisangel Acuna, he wasn't considered for a call-up this time around
David Stearns' quick roster changes, as he showed yesterday, have been a key attribute early on in his tenure with the Mets
Some of those marginal roster moves tell a deeper story of Stearns and Mendoza's collaboration
David Wright, Mike Piazza, Daniel Murphy, and Mookie Wilson headline the Mets’ contingent heading across the pond for their two-game series in London
The Mets granted veteran 1B/DH Ji-Man Choi’s request to be released from Triple-A Syracuse