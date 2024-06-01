ICYMI in Mets Land: Offense breaks out for second straight win following flurry of roster moves

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

The Mets' offense broke out as they defeated the Diamondbacks for their second consecutive win

Postgame, Brandon Nimmo discussed how the vibes around the clubhouse have changed after their players-only meeting

New York made a flurry of roster moves, including DFA'ing Omar Narvaez and acquiring Luis Torrens in a trade with the Yankees

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained the team's difficult decision to send down the two youngsters

Mark Vientos, who had three hits on Friday, is embracing the opportunity as the Mets' everyday third baseman

While the team is keeping a 'close eye' on top prospect Luisangel Acuna, he wasn't considered for a call-up this time around

David Stearns' quick roster changes, as he showed yesterday, have been a key attribute early on in his tenure with the Mets

Some of those marginal roster moves tell a deeper story of Stearns and Mendoza's collaboration

David Wright, Mike Piazza, Daniel Murphy, and Mookie Wilson headline the Mets’ contingent heading across the pond for their two-game series in London