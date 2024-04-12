ICYMI in Mets Land: Offense has awoken; top prospects stay hot
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
The Mets demolished the Braves, 16-4, to take the abbreviated three-game series in Atlanta
The series win over Atlanta provides hope that the Mets' slow start is behind them
Jeff McNeil is starting to feel good after his slow start at the plate
Reliever Tyler Jay discussed his "special" debut after roller coaster journey to the majors
Dom Hamel struck out 10 and Luisangel Acuña stole two bases in the Triple-A Syracuse Mets' victory
After DFA'ing reliever Yohan Ramirez, the Mets traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations
Recently DFA'd Julio Teheran elected free agency
Mets fans should givestruggling Francisco Lindor a standing ovation when the team returns home to face the Kansas City Royals on Friday night