ICYMI in Mets Land: NY makes first major offseason move; Yoshinobu Yamamoto buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets are signing Luis Severino to a one-year deal worth $13 million
Severino could be a significant piece Mets need to help rebuild rotation
The Mets are in agreement with utility player Joey Wendle on a one-year deal
The Dodgers are believed to be a strong contender for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Trade talks for Dylan Cease have intensified, with the Braves among the reported finalists
Pros and Cons: Should Mets trade for Tyler Glasnow?