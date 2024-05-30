ICYMI in Mets Land: NY gets swept by LA, Jorge Lopez to be DFA'd following ejection, postgame comments

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday in case you missed it...

New York had another late-inning collapse as it got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in disheartening fashion in all three games.

After the loss, Jorge Lopez, who was ejected from the game in the eighth inning and threw his glove into the stands in frustration as he walked off the field, made some disparaging comments about the team. It was later reported the Mets plan to DFA the reliever due to his actions.

Manager Carlos Mendoza immediately said after the game that Lopez's glove toss was "not acceptable" and that the team would handle it internally. That was before Lopez spoke to reporters and gave his comments.

New York had a team meeting after getting swept, initiated by Francisco Lindor who called it "productive".