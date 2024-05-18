ICYMI in Mets Land: NY drops series-opener to Marlins; team expected to sign top international SS prospect
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets recorded just six hits and couldn't produce any runs against the Miami Marlins in an 8-0 loss
Rookie starter Christian Scott struggled for the first time on Friday night, but manager Carlos Mendoza is happy with the 24-year-old's competitivenes
New York is expected to sign international prospect SS Elian Peña to bonus of around $5 million
Mets prospects Luisangel Acuna and Kevin Parada get it done on both sides of the ball
The story behind the sweet swing of former Mets star Darryl Strawberry
The BNNY crew asks: Should the Mets be worried about Edwin Diaz after another blown save?
On The Mets Pod, team president David Stearns discusses being home in NY, interning for Mets after college