ICYMI in Mets Land: NY drops series-opener to Braves; Christian Scott looking forward to Citi Field debut
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Jose Quintana allowed three homers in the third inning, as the Mets dropped the first game of the series against the Atlanta Braves, 4-2
Quintana was frustrated with his performance and the 'bad' third inning in Friday night's loss
Mets encouraged by Adrian Houser's first relief appearance: 'It’s a positive step'
Christian Scott ready to give Mets fans ‘everything he’s got’ in highly anticipated Citi Field debut
Mets prospects Kevin Parada, Nolan McLean impress at the plate and on the hill
Brooks Raley not close to throwing; will visit another doctor this week
The BNNY crew asks: Are the Mets perceived as playoff contenders around MLB?
The Mets Pod gives their early thoughts on moves made by Mets manager Carlos Mendoza