ICYMI in Mets Land: NY closes series with win over Marlins, more prospect promotions

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday in case you missed it...

Toying with a new-look lineup for the first time this season, the Mets pulled out a 7-3 win over the Marlins in the series finale

Reed Garrett received the first save opportunity as the Mets plan to 'mix and match' in the closers role with Edwin Diaz struggling

Carlos Mendoza said Diaz's role will be 'fluid' as the team looks to get him back on track

Down in the minors, Luisangel Acuna continues swinging a hot bat for Syracuse

Blade Tidwell's continued his strong start to the season and he was promoted to Triple-A