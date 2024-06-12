ICYMI in Mets Land: Next steps for Kodai Senga; Tomas Nido DFA'd
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets mustered just four hits in a series-opening 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citi Field
Costly errors and misplays helped do the Mets in on Tuesday
Kodai Senga has resumed throwing off a mound, and is scheduled to throw another bullpen session this week
Christian Scott's potential return to the majors is still to be determined
Francisco Alvarez was activated from the IL before Tuesday's game, with Tomas Nido designated for assignment to make room on the roster
The Mets are still very much alive, despite noise about a supposedly inevitable trade deadline sell-off -- but they're running out of time to prove they should be taken seriously