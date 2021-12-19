ICYMI in Mets Land: News and reactions of Mets hiring Buck Showalter as manager
The Mets have a new manager.
Here's what happened in Mets Land (or Buck Land) on Saturday, in case you missed it...
The stars are aligning for Showalter to win his first World Series, but will he be able to handle those expectations?
Showalter is 65 years old and has not managed since 2018 as the game continues to grow analytically. But any statement that Showalter isn't bought in to analytics is simply not true
The Mets got a veteran manager and should be celebrating the hire, says Steve Gelbs