ICYMI in Mets Land: 'Never got serious' with Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Alvarez interested in extension
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
Shohei Ohtani finally reached his decision and signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and there was a big reaction to that mega-deal on SportsNite
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported that "it never got serious between" the Mets and the free agent and he analyzed why the club did not pursue
owner Steve Cohen revealed that Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo of CAA, "never reached out to me personally"
What does this mean for the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes? Well, the Dodgers are still interested in the right-hander despite the Ohtani signing
Catcher Francisco Alvarez, after a promising season, is reportedly interested in discussing a long-term contract extension with the club, per Tim Healey of Newsday