ICYMI in Mets Land: More Old Timers' Day guests, Freddie Freeman buzz
MLB and the MLBPA have four more days to reach a deal before games are cancelled, but the Mets still made some news in the lockout.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Howard Johnson, Billy Wagner, and Ken MacKenzie were added to the Old Timers' Day roster. They reminisced on their Shea Stadium days and discussed how excited they are to be at Citi Field in August
Before the lockout, the Mets reportedly checked in on free agent Freddie Freeman
The BNNY crew discusses why Johnson's career was so underrated, despite winning the 1986 World Series in Queens
Despite meeting for a fourth straight day, there was hardly any progress in labor negations
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino has a suggestion for the owners to get the season started on time