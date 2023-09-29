ICYMI in Mets Land: More Juan Soto buzz; Jett Williams talks 2024
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Thursday's Mets-Marlins game was suspended in the top of the ninth inning, with Miami up 2-1, and will be made up on Monday afternoon if needed for the Marlins' playoff-positioning purposes
Should the Mets trade for Juan Soto this offseason?
Jeff McNeil's season is over due to a partially torn UCL that is not expected to require surgery
The Mets have a Starling Marte conundrum that must be addressed
At Citi Field to accept his Mets organizational Player of the Year award, Jett Williams discussed his season and goals