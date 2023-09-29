Advertisement

ICYMI in Mets Land: More Juan Soto buzz; Jett Williams talks 2024

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
3
MLB insider believes Mets are 'scary possibility' to trade for Juan Soto if available
MLB insider believes Mets are 'scary possibility' to trade for Juan Soto if available / Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...