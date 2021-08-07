ICYMI in Mets Land: Mets officially slip out of first place, offense continues its listlessness
The Mets' lead in the NL East, once a healthy five games, is now gone. The club lost to the Phillies on Friday night to fall a half-game back of Philadelphia for first place. New York is also now only a half-game ahead of Atlanta for third place.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets' offense again struggled in the loss, scoring only two runs and none again in a bases-loaded, no-out situation
After the game, Luis Rojas suggested hitters were overthinking their approach: 'We shouldn’t be overdoing things'
The Mets are looking for any spark any way they can get it, wrote SNY's John Harper after the loss
Now that the Phillies have finally caught the Mets, what are the betting odds for who wins the NL East?
In SNY's Andy Martino's latest Mets Mailbag, he addressed Javier Baez's plate discipline, or lack thereof
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez dove into Michael Conforto's struggles in the latest Shea Anything podcast