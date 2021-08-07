ICYMI in Mets Land: Mets officially slip out of first place, offense continues its listlessness

Sam Evers
·1 min read
Conforto slide Didi catch
The Mets' lead in the NL East, once a healthy five games, is now gone. The club lost to the Phillies on Friday night to fall a half-game back of Philadelphia for first place. New York is also now only a half-game ahead of Atlanta for third place.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

  • The Mets' offense again struggled in the loss, scoring only two runs and none again in a bases-loaded, no-out situation

  • After the game, Luis Rojas suggested hitters were overthinking their approach: 'We shouldn’t be overdoing things'

  • The Mets are looking for any spark any way they can get it, wrote SNY's John Harper after the loss

  • Now that the Phillies have finally caught the Mets, what are the betting odds for who wins the NL East?

  • In SNY's Andy Martino's latest Mets Mailbag, he addressed Javier Baez's plate discipline, or lack thereof

  • Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez dove into Michael Conforto's struggles in the latest Shea Anything podcast

