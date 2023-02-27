ICYMI in Mets Land: Max Scherzer using pitch clock to advantage; top prospect buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Max Scherzer made his first spring training start and Ronny Mauricio hit a mammoth homer as the Mets beat the Washington Nationals on Sunday
Scherzer plans to use the new pitch clock to his advantage this season
With Manny Machado signing an extension with the San Diego Padres, could a Mets future include both Mauricio and Brett Baty, with one in the outfield?
Jacob deGrom further explained his Mets departure
Justin Verlander discussed his first normal spring training in four years
Darin Ruf is getting close to returning from a wrist injury