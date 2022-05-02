ICYMI in Mets Land: Max Scherzer strong enough in series win over Phillies; roster cuts looming

Associated Press

Three teams, two seasons — Max Scherzer simply won't lose. Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Scherzer, and the New York Mets won their seventh straight series to begin the year by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Sunday night. McNeil also had four of New York's 15 hits, and Starling Marte drove in three runs.