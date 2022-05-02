ICYMI in Mets Land: Max Scherzer strong enough in series win over Phillies; roster cuts looming
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 10-6, to earn their seventh consecutive series victory to begin the season
Max Scherzer was dominant at times against the Phils, but allowed three home runs
Dominic Smith got the start at first base and went 4-for-4, a night before the Mets and every other MLB team have to trim the active roster from 28 players to 26
Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the IL after an MRI revealed a partial tear of the UCL in his pitching elbow