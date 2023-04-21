ICYMI in Mets Land: Max Scherzer explains why he didn't appeal suspension; offense erupts in win over Giants
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Max Scherzer received a 10-game suspension following Wednesday's ejection for his hand being too "sticky," and decided not to appeal because the arbitrator would've been an MLB official
Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, and Jeff McNeil went deep as the Mets beat the Giants, 9-4, in the opener a four-game series in San Francisco
Kodai Senga tossed four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth
Despite a need in the rotation, Madison Bumgarner to the Mets seems unlikely
Shohei Ohtani could be traded if the Angels fall out of playoff contention
Michael Conforto reflected on his time with the Mets before facing them for the first time