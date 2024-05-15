ICYMI in Mets Land: Mark Vientos rejoining team as offensive struggles continue in loss to Phillies
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets' pitching staff had a rough day and the offense wasn't much better as they were defeated by Aaron Nola and the Phillies
Francisco Lindor says they must "stick together" after a frustrating shutout loss at home
Carlos Mendoza feels Jeff McNeil, who was out of Tuesday's lineup, is pressing at the plate
New York has some reinforcements on the way, as Mark Vientos has been recalled from Triple-A and he will split time at the hot corner with Brett Baty
Lefty Joey Lucchesi was also called up to start Wednesday's game after Adrian Houser was scratched
Drew Smith is expected to be activated from the IL after missing a month due to a shoulder injury
David Peterson tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in his latest rehab appearance with Double-A Binghamton
Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor discuss baseball's newest innovation with MLB Insider Andy Martino
During a recent podcast appearance, Sandy Alderson denied writing the anonymous letter to MLB about Billy Eppler and the Mets using the phantom IL