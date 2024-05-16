ICYMI in Mets Land: Mark Vientos has up-and-down big league return as NY drops third straight
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets put together one of their ugliest efforts of the season as they suffered their third straight loss to the division rival Phillies
Postgame, first-year skipper Carlos Mendoza said the team is 'just not clicking' amid this tough stretch
Joey Lucchesi threw four decent innings but things unraveled in the fifth, as he walked three batters and allowed four runs
Mark Vientos impressed offensively with two hits, including an RBI double in his MLB return, but he struggled at third base
The youngster said pregame that he feels like he's in a good spot defensively and he's comfortable over at the hot corner
SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino evaluated Vientos and Brett Baty's games on both sides of the ball
Joey Wendle and Yohan Ramirez were designated for assignment to make room for Vientos and Lucchesi on the roster
Martino also investigated a "significant concern" with Major League Baseball's replay review system
Tylor Megill is back with the Mets and while he's not yet active, he's set to make his return on either Sunday or Monday
Drew Smith suffered a setback while playing catch and Brooks Raley has been shutdown for two weeks with a UCL strain
On a more positive note, Kodai Senga threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and Mendoza said that everything "went well"
Down on the farm, first rising pitching prospect Brandon Sproat threw five shutout innings in his Double-A debut