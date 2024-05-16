ICYMI in Mets Land: Mark Vientos has up-and-down big league return as NY drops third straight

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

The Mets put together one of their ugliest efforts of the season as they suffered their third straight loss to the division rival Phillies

Postgame, first-year skipper Carlos Mendoza said the team is 'just not clicking' amid this tough stretch

Joey Lucchesi threw four decent innings but things unraveled in the fifth, as he walked three batters and allowed four runs

Mark Vientos impressed offensively with two hits, including an RBI double in his MLB return, but he struggled at third base

The youngster said pregame that he feels like he's in a good spot defensively and he's comfortable over at the hot corner

SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino evaluated Vientos and Brett Baty's games on both sides of the ball

Joey Wendle and Yohan Ramirez were designated for assignment to make room for Vientos and Lucchesi on the roster

Martino also investigated a "significant concern" with Major League Baseball's replay review system

Tylor Megill is back with the Mets and while he's not yet active, he's set to make his return on either Sunday or Monday

Drew Smith suffered a setback while playing catch and Brooks Raley has been shutdown for two weeks with a UCL strain

On a more positive note, Kodai Senga threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and Mendoza said that everything "went well"