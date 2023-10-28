ICYMI in Mets Land: Mark Canha speaks highly of Craig Counsell; Latest on Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Former Met Mark Canha provides insight into managerial candidate Craig Counsell
Bidding for free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto could start in $200 million range
Tommy Pham compares Diamondbacks, Mets as World Series begins: "The drive wasn't there"
Rob Manfred: Investigation into former Mets GM Billy Eppler to conclude by end of calendar year
The Baseball Night in New York crew questions if committing to a big-money deal for Yamamoto is the right move for the Mets
Where should Mets draw line on potential Shohei Ohtani offer?
Former Mets pitcher Trevor May reveals his top five video games of all time on The Mets Pod