ICYMI in Mets Land: Marcus Stroman feels ready while Pete Alonso stays hot

Pete Alonso follows through on swing spring training close shot

Though the Mets lost to the Marlins on Friday, Marcus Stroman was effective while Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo stroked RBI doubles.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Though Stroman allowed a run in the first inning, he retired the Marlins in order in both the second and third innings, while the Mets went on to lose by a score of 4-2 >> Read more

After 58 pitches, the right-hander said that his arm and body feel great >> Read more

Check out some of Friday's highlights, including Stroman's four strikeouts along with Alonso's and Nimmo's doubles >> Watch now

Stroman and former Blue Jays teammmate Kevin Pillar discuss the evolution of the right-hander from his days in Toronto >> Watch now

Alonso told SNY's Steve Gelbs that he wants to prove that he is a "complete hitter" >> Read more

Todd Zeile breaks down how important Stroman could be to the Mets' rotation >> Watch now

The Baseball Night in New York panel takes a look at the some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Mets' defense >> Watch now



Over on the Shea Anything Podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss how important spring training stats should be to someone like Alonso >> Listen

