ICYMI in Mets Land: Marcus Stroman feels ready while Pete Alonso stays hot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Hersch
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Alonso follows through on swing spring training close shot
Pete Alonso follows through on swing spring training close shot

Though the Mets lost to the Marlins on Friday, Marcus Stroman was effective while Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo stroked RBI doubles.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Though Stroman allowed a run in the first inning, he retired the Marlins in order in both the second and third innings, while the Mets went on to lose by a score of 4-2 >> Read more

After 58 pitches, the right-hander said that his arm and body feel great >> Read more

Check out some of Friday's highlights, including Stroman's four strikeouts along with Alonso's and Nimmo's doubles >> Watch now

Stroman and former Blue Jays teammmate Kevin Pillar discuss the evolution of the right-hander from his days in Toronto >> Watch now

Alonso told SNY's Steve Gelbs that he wants to prove that he is a "complete hitter" >> Read more

Todd Zeile breaks down how important Stroman could be to the Mets' rotation >> Watch now

The Baseball Night in New York panel takes a look at the some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Mets' defense >> Watch now

Over on the Shea Anything Podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss how important spring training stats should be to someone like Alonso >> Listen

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
NY Mets		+115--
Washington		-139--
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Mets Takeaways from Friday's 4-2 loss to Marlins, including Pete Alonso's RBI double

    The Mets battle back being down twice, but it just wasn't their day, as the Marlins won 4-2.

  • How Julio Teheran is making a case for Detroit Tigers' roster: 'Like my All-Star season'

    Right-hander Julio Teheran looks like a pitcher reborn following a poor 2020 season. And the Detroit Tigers could get a boost from him this season.

  • Phillies trim spring training roster, send 7 players to minor leagues

    The Phillies optioned seven players, six of them pitchers, to the minors.

  • Robot umps, bigger bases and more: MLB announces experimental new rules for minor leagues

    The minor leagues are now Rob Manfred's laboratory.

  • 2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top five catchers in the league

    Who are the best catchers in MLB entering the 2021 season? Justin Leger ranks his top five backstops.

  • Indians tell Billy Hamilton he won’t make roster, seeking trade

    Outfielder Billy Hamilton won't make Cleveland's roster, and the Indians are trying to find him another team this spring.

  • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who wanted to buy Mets, 'working through some things'

    The celebrity couple called off their two-year engagement, which included two wedding cancelations along the way, per the New York Post.

  • Trimble (TRMB) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Trimble (TRMB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Latest on Jets target Deshaun Watson: Houston Chronicle's John McClain predicts QB will land in New York

    Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans and the Jets are a possible landing spot. Here's the latest...

  • Stone Roses Singer Ian Brown Says Spotify Removed His Anti-Lockdown Song to ‘Censor’ Him

    Ian Brown is at it again. The former Stone Roses frontman has been outspoken about his thoughts on the pandemic that he wrote an anti-lockdown song last year called "Little Seed Big Tree," and now he's accusing Spotify of removing the track as an act of censorship. "SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they…

  • Amid point guard uncertainty, Knicks' Tom Thibodeau praises Immanuel Quickley: 'He’s done a terrific job'

    The Knicks' point guard depth is currently one of the team’s biggest question marks.

  • Urban Meyer discusses thought process of adding his former players to Jags’ roster

    The tampering period is almost here and Urban Meyer is ready for the process, which could lead to him reuniting with some familiar faces.

  • UK police officer charged with Sarah Everard murder

    A British police officer has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose disappearancelast week has sparked global outrage among women about their safety.British Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Friday the investigation is ongoing.“A serving police constable has tonight been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens, age 48, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.”Everard was last seen on the night of March 3 as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London.On Friday, police identified a body found in a wood near the spot as Everard's,igniting fear and anger from women across Britain.British prime minister Boris Johnson said Friday he was “appalled” by the murder.“The whole country will be united in that feeling for her friends, her family, and we'll share their shock and their grief. And I can see, and I totally understand, why this has triggered such a wave of feeling on this issue, on the issue of safety of women and safety of the streets.”Women have since flooded social media with tributes to Everard, sharing their own experiences and fears of walking alone at night.Anna Birley, who organized a vigil for Everard, says women shouldn't be expected to change their behaviour to stay safe.“For us, it's about standing up to that and saying that spaces should be safe for women and that it's not our behaviour that needs to change, it's not about what we wear, it's not about what time we go out. We can't self-imposed a curfew on ourselves because of our gender. It's about actually raising the issue of violence and harassment of women, and telling men that it's their job to change their behaviour, as well.”

  • Marcus Stroman and Kevin Pillar discuss Stroman's evolution as a pitcher

    Marcus Stroman and Kevin PIllar, who were teammates back in Toronto, discuss Stroman's ability to adapt and improve by incorporating analytics into his pitching repertoire.

  • Tom Brady contract: Will Buccaneers QB reach all of these reported incentives?

    Check out the reported incentives in Tom Brady's new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Cuomo has no safety net amid flurry of sexual harassment accusations

    An occasional adviser who has known Andrew Cuomo for nearly 40 years tells me that the New York governor — after a career of playing hardball, including over-the-line threats — has "no net of good will" to catch him. The state of play: After a cascade of harassment accusations, his resignation is being demanded by both of the state's U.S. senators (Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand), almost the whole 29-member congressional delegation, and a majority of Democrats in the state legislature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTwo stories on Friday quoted a chorus of former aides about the toxic workplace he created and condoned — where young women were constant targets of unwanted attention and touching. In New York Magazine, Rebecca Traister writes: "In speaking with 30 women, ... almost all who worked for him commented on the extreme pressure applied by both the governor and his top female aides to dress well and expensively; some were told explicitly by senior staff that they had to wear heels whenever he was around.""The sheer amount of interpersonal drama, anxiety, and rancor that former Cuomo staffers described was wholly exhausting, like something from 'The Devil Wears Prada.'""Multiple people told me that they began therapy and antidepressants for the first time in their lives while working for Cuomo."More than 35 current and former Cuomo employees described his office to the N.Y. Times as "chaotic, unprofessional and toxic, especially for young women.""Twelve young women said they felt pressured to wear makeup, dresses and heels, because, it was rumored, that was what the governor liked.""Several recalled having to cut short vacations or miss their children’s birthday parties for seemingly minor tasks such as transcribing television interviews with local politicians in other states whom Mr. Cuomo feared could someday become political rivals." Photo: New York MagazineBetween the lines: I asked someone who was personally threatened by Cuomo how all this could have stayed secret."It was a very insular world," the source explained. "If you weren't part of it, you didn't have much visibility into it — and if you were in it, you kept its secrets."Go deeper: How Cuomo investigation, impeachment could play out.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kevin Durant slated for further testing on injured hamstring, sidelined indefinitely

    "Who knows where this takes us and how soon he’s back?" head coach Steve Nash said.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

    In the latest transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid is apparently something which could happen. Seriously.

  • NFL free agency wide receiver preview: Kenny Golladay leads strong class

    Matt Harmon previews the incredibly attractive 2021 free-agent wide receiver class, headlined by Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller and many other big names.