ICYMI in Mets Land: Marcus Stroman leaves with injury in loss, and Joey Lucchesi needs Tommy John
The Mets got more news, both good and bad, on the injury front on Tuesday.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Marcus Stroman left Tuesday's game with hip soreness, as the Mets fell to the Braves, 3-0
Acting GM Zack Scott spoke to reporters about the pitching trade market. The BNNY crew discussed who could be available to come to Queens later this summer
Tylor Megill will get the call up to start Wednesday's game against Atlanta
Michael Conforto is returning to the lineup very soon
The Mets confirmed that Joey Lucchesi will need Tommy John surgery. Here are some internal and external options for the Mets now that he's out for the season.
Luis Rojas spoke with Steve Gelbs about the Mets' injuries, the team's success in close games, and more
Despite the recent slew of Mets injuries, there's no need to panic
Take a look at the craziest Jacob deGrom stats here. The BNNY crew also went over how the Mets should handle deGrom's workload regarding his health
Evan Roberts and Craig Carton went over the chances of the Mets acquiring Max Scherzer
Tuesday's Syracuse Mets game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and allow for contact tracing