ICYMI in Mets Land: Luis Severino twirls gem to secure series sweep of Nationals

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

Newly acquired catcher Luis Torrens homered twice to help the Mets secure a series sweep of the Nationals

New York's offense has done a "helluva job" finally starting to click all at once

Starling Marte was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to a knee issue, but the team has a "low level of concern" right now

The Mets are excited for their series in London this weekend, but they know it's still a "business trip"

Brett Baty is among the trio that is expected to make the trip with the team as part of their taxi squad

Christian Scott tossed five efficient innings and struck out seven during his first start back in Triple-A

Francisco Alvarez will take his rehab to Syracuse this weekend with hopes of being activated when the Mets return home

RHP Jorge Lopez and C Omar Narvaez were officially released after going unclaimed on waivers