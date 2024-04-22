ICYMI in Mets Land: Lots of injury updates; top prospect buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
The Mets were routed by the Dodgers, 10-0, in Sunday's series finale in Los Angeles after New York won the first two games
Francisco Alvarez is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks due to a thumb injury that will require surgery
J.D. Martinez is back hitting in rehab games and could join the Mets on Friday when they return home
Brooks Raley was placed on the 15-day IL due to elbow inflammation. There is no structural damage, and Raley is expected to return shortly after he's first eligible
Two-way player Nolan McLean is continuing to impress for High-A Brooklyn, and Alex Ramirez stayed hot for Double-A Binghamton