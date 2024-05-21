ICYMI in Mets Land: Kodai Senga's next steps; NY makes minor trade
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
A combination of mental mistakes and a lack of timely hitting did the Mets in during a 3-1 loss to the Guardians in Cleveland
Starling Marte was ejected in the fourth inning, and said after the game that he didn't believe it was warranted
Kodai Senga skipped a planned bullpen session due to triceps tightness, but the team is hopeful he'll throw on Tuesday and complete the scrapped 'pen session by the end of the week
A shift in philosophy has helped the Mets develop the pitching pipeline they've always desired