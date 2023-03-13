ICYMI in Mets Land: Ronny Mauricio stays hot; Kodai Senga discusses injury
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Kodai Senga discussed the finger tendinitis that caused him to miss his start over the weekend, saying he has no concern about being ready for Opening Day
Starling Marte left Sunday's game after being hit in the head with a pitch, with tests for a concussion coming back negative
Bryce Montes de Oca also left Sunday's game, and will get imaging on his right forearm
Ronny Mauricio hit his fourth home run of the spring
Francisco Lindor singled in Puerto Rico's WBC loss to Venezuela