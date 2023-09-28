ICYMI in Mets Land: Kodai Senga and Francisco Lindor reach huge milestones; Juan Soto buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
Francisco Lindor reached the 30/30 club for the first time in the Mets' Game 2 loss to the Marlins at Citi Field
Kodai Senga reached the 200 strikeout mark, becoming the second Mets rookie to accomplish that feat
Senga talked about his season and what he wants to happen in 2024
The Mets are reportedly a "scary possibility" to trade for Padres star Juan Soto if he becomes available
Joey Lucchesi was dominant and Pete Alonso had four hits as the Mets topped the Marlins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader
Lucchesi was involved in a "pretty wild" car accident before the game
Starling Marte has been shut down for the remainder of the season