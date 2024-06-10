ICYMI in Mets Land: Kodai Senga, Edwin Diaz continue rehab and Steve Cohen believes
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
The Mets flipped the script on Sunday, grabbing a ninth-inning come-back win over the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5 in London
In West Ham's stadium, the game ended with drama fit for London's West End as catcher Luis Torrens slammed the door with a brilliant piece of individual effort on a double play
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo spoke about the Mets continuing to build on some momentum and their ability to fight through adversity
Manager Carlos Mendoza praised his side's bounce-back win and Torrens' most impressive play
Jeff McNeil got his first playing time in a week on Sunday and, after going 2-for-4 in the win, is feeling more confident
Edwin Diaz took another positive step by tossing a scoreless, three-batter rehab outing (caught by rehabbing Francisco Alvarez) with High-A Brooklyn
Before the finale in London, owner Steve Cohen acknowledged this isn't where he expected to be, but the Mets will "keep plugging" and believes the team "has got a good run in them"
While the rest of the club was across the pond, Kodai Senga was at Citi Field throwing in the outfield as he could be set to throw a bullpen early this week
In a look around the Mets' top prospects down on the farm, Ryan Clifford is showing pop at Double-A