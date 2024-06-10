ICYMI in Mets Land: Kodai Senga, Edwin Diaz continue rehab and Steve Cohen believes

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...

The Mets flipped the script on Sunday, grabbing a ninth-inning come-back win over the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5 in London

In West Ham's stadium, the game ended with drama fit for London's West End as catcher Luis Torrens slammed the door with a brilliant piece of individual effort on a double play

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo spoke about the Mets continuing to build on some momentum and their ability to fight through adversity

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised his side's bounce-back win and Torrens' most impressive play

Jeff McNeil got his first playing time in a week on Sunday and, after going 2-for-4 in the win, is feeling more confident

Before the finale in London, owner Steve Cohen acknowledged this isn't where he expected to be, but the Mets will "keep plugging" and believes the team "has got a good run in them"