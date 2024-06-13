ICYMI in Mets Land: Kodai Senga confident in 2024 return, Edwin Diaz coming back as closer
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets knocked around the Marlins for 14 hits, including three home runs, in a 10-4 win over Miami -- here are the highlights
Carlos Mendoza's lineup switch gave the Mets a boost
The Mets re-elected Brandon Nimmo as their player rep, and he offered takes on issues facing the union and the game
Christian Scott impressed in his second start back with Triple-A Syracuse since being strategically demoted by the Mets on May 31.
Edwin Diaz, who is feeling "really good" physically and mentally, to return to closer's role when he's activated today
Kodai Senga outlined his next steps and is confident he will pitch in majors this season
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo examined how certain moves made by Mets president of baseball ops David Stearns and Mendoza are sending clear messages about their expectations moving forward