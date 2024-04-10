ICYMI in Mets Land: Julio Teheran DFA'd; J.D. Martinez delayed
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets' late comeback fell short as they lost to the Braves, 6-5, in Atlanta
J.D. Martinez's Mets debut has been delayed because of back tightness
Julio Teheran was designated for assignment after one underwhelming start
The Mets aren't concerned about their inability to prevent stolen bases
Mets fans should give Francisco Lindor a standing ovation when the team returns home on Friday
On The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe discussed Lindor, Brett Baty, Brandon Nimmo, and more
The Mets traded recently-DFA'd Michael Tonkin to the Minnesota Twins