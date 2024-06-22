ICYMI in Mets Land: Jose Quintana twirls gem, offense stays hot at Wrigley
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets took an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Cubs 11-1 in the series opener at Wrigley Field
Here's how New York's offense exploded for 11 runs and 10 hits against ace left-hander Shota Imanaga
Meanwhile, Mets left-hander Jose Quintana delivered one of his best outings of the season
Quintana's resurgence over his past few starts has been another one of the keys of the Mets' turnaround
With four more hits yesterday, Jose Iglesias continues taking advantage of his opportunity with the Mets
Catcher Tomas Nido spoke ahead of the game and said he 'wasn't surprised' by his Mets release
Andy Martino breaks down what the case of former closer Brad Lidge can tell us about Edwin Diaz
The Mets' All-Star Game hats were officially released by MLB
Right-hander Grant Hartwig underwent surgery to address a torn meniscus in his left knee
New York claimed speedy outfielder Duke Ellis off waivers from the Chicago White Sox