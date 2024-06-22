ICYMI in Mets Land: Jose Quintana twirls gem, offense stays hot at Wrigley

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

The Mets took an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Cubs 11-1 in the series opener at Wrigley Field

Here's how New York's offense exploded for 11 runs and 10 hits against ace left-hander Shota Imanaga

Quintana's resurgence over his past few starts has been another one of the keys of the Mets' turnaround

With four more hits yesterday, Jose Iglesias continues taking advantage of his opportunity with the Mets

Catcher Tomas Nido spoke ahead of the game and said he 'wasn't surprised' by his Mets release

Andy Martino breaks down what the case of former closer Brad Lidge can tell us about Edwin Diaz

The Mets' All-Star Game hats were officially released by MLB