ICYMI in Mets Land: Jett Williams wants to reach MLB this season; J.D. Martinez update
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field was postponed due to rain and will be made up on Thursday afternoon
Lineup changes are coming after the Mets' rough start
J.D. Martinez could make his Mets debut on Sunday against the Reds in Cincinnati, but the DH getting some extra time in the minors is possible
Kodai Senga felt good after throwing on back-to-back days for the first time since his shoulder injury
The Mets' sloppiness and lack of aggression have been the most glaring deficiencies during their tough start to the season
Jett Williams, who is starting the year with Double-A Binghamton, wants to reach the majors this season
On a new episode of The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe discussed what's happening with the Mets -- and what comes next