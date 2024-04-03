ICYMI in Mets Land: Jett Williams wants to reach MLB this season; J.D. Martinez update

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field was postponed due to rain and will be made up on Thursday afternoon

Lineup changes are coming after the Mets' rough start

J.D. Martinez could make his Mets debut on Sunday against the Reds in Cincinnati, but the DH getting some extra time in the minors is possible

Kodai Senga felt good after throwing on back-to-back days for the first time since his shoulder injury

The Mets' sloppiness and lack of aggression have been the most glaring deficiencies during their tough start to the season

Jett Williams, who is starting the year with Double-A Binghamton, wants to reach the majors this season